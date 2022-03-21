Man attacks seven, killing two in Bulandshahr

A 45-year-old man attacked some villagers without provocation with a shovel, killing two and injuring five, in village Majra Parawan under Khanpur police station limits of district Bulandshahr on Monday, police said. The accused identified as Bala was caught and subsequently arrested by the police.

The two critically injured persons have been referred to the medical college in Meerut while three other injured are undergoing treatment in Bulandshahr.

PRO to SSP of Bulandshahar, Dharmendra Rathore informed that accused Bala was arrested. As per Rathore, Bala suffers from mental illness and loses his senses occasionally. He said that Bala attacked passersby with a shovel on Monday morning, killing two and injuring five others.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against him in Khanpur police station and bodies of deceased villagers were sent for postmortem.

The incident sent a shock wave across the village.