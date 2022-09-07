Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police

Four men allegedly killed a 26-year-old man over suspicion of stealing utensils in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the four accused on Tuesday and booked them under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav said the incident took place in Bataikala village under Kansabel police station of Jashpur district on Monday evening.

On Monday evening, Budhan Ram along with his family went to the local market. When Budhan returned, he found that four utensils were missing from his house, the police official said.

“The accused then called his friends, Jethu Ram, Simu Sai and Ratu Ram, all residents of Bataikala village and started searching for the utensils. Suspecting his neighbour Rohit Ram Nagwanshi’s involvement in the theft, Budhan along with his friends took him on a motorcycle to a nearby jungle and beat him up with sticks,” said Yadav.

A villager informed police about the incident on Monday night, the IG said.

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died on Tuesday. Police swung into action and arrested all the accused involved in the crime,” Yadav said, adding that investigation in the case is underway.

