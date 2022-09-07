Two held for theft bid at shop in Chandigarh

Two thieves were caught red handed while they were stealing copper wires from a shop in Sector 17. The accused have been identified as Rahul, 24, of Inayatpur village, Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, and Mukesh Singh, 31, of Kaimbwala village.

A case has been registered under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 17 police station.

Meanwhile, one Karan Khurana of Sargodha Society, Sector 50, told police that his laptop and mobile were stolen from his house on Sunday.

Also, Sudhir Chand of Manimajra reported that gold jewellery and ₹7,500 were stolen from his house on the intervening night of August 28 and August 29. Theft cases have been registered in both incidents.

25-year-old man dies by suicide in Zirakpur

A 25-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Ravindra Enclave, Phase 1. Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said that the deceased’s family members told them that he used to work at a private company in Industrial Area, Panchkula, but had left his job five days ago. The family also told cops that he had been mentally disturbed for past few days. A suicide note has not been recovered. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC.

SDM east holds meeting with SHOs

Sub-divisional magistrate (east) Nitish Singla held a meeting with station house officers (SHOs) of the area to discuss arrangements being made in the city ahead of the festive season. The SDM directed all the SHOs to keep a track of activities in their areas and report any disturbance in a time-bound manner to avoid any untoward incident. He stated that various illegal bakeries and restaurants have been mushrooming in the city and inspections will be carried out by food safety officers.

80-yr-old man among 2 held with 1.01-kg charas

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested two men with 1.01-kg charas. The accused have been identified as Yograj, 80, of Himachal Pradesh, and Shiv Kumar ,44, of Ghaggar Beed village in Chandimandir, Panchkula. They were arrested near the motor market in Manimajra. Police said they had earlier been arrested with a commercial quantity of charas in Mandi.

FIR lodged over fake Instagram profile

A resident of Sector 38 reported that an unidentified person had created a fake Instagram account of his daughter and was using it to send unauthorised images and messages to other accounts. A case was registered under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and IT Act at the cyber crime police station.

Students celebrate Onam at CU

Chandigarh University organised a cultural function on the occasion of Onam on Tuesday. Rang Puja and Ganesh Vandana were organised during the event.

Workshop on exploring gender perspectives

University Institute Of Legal Studies, Panjab University (PU), organised a workshop on “exploring gender perspectives” on Tuesday. The keynote speaker for the workshop was Jyoti Seth, former head of the sociology department at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42.

Exhibition held at NITTTR

A workshop and exhibition-cum mela for rural artisans, self-help groups and polytechnic faculty was organised on Tuesday at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Sector 26. SS Pattnaik, director of NITTTR, in his welcome address highlighted the need and significance of bridging the gap between the academia and the implementers encompassing rural artisans, SHGs and organic farmers.

Purohit inaugurates Sector 35 community centre

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday inaugurated the community centre in Sector 35. Local member of Parliament Kirron Kher, mayor Sarbjit Kaur and UT adviser Dharam Pal were present on the occasion. The two-storey building has been built at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. The building has a multi-purpose hall with the capacity 300 people, senior citizen room, reception room, library, dormitory and gymnasium.

CII holds session on promoting industrial growth in Punjab

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a session on “promoting industrial growth and investments in Punjab” with a focus on ease of doing business, tourism, taxation, power and labour in Chandigarh. During the session, CII Punjab State Council formally presented its recommendations to the state government regarding the New Industrial & Investment Policy 2022 for the State. The key objective of the session was to deliberate on these recommendations, representing the views of renowned industrialists in Punjab.

IOC’s online booking system down for 2 days

The online LPG booking and delivery system of Indian Oil Corporation, which is managed by IBM India, has been non-functional for the past two days. As per a statement issued by Dharmendra Singh, deputy general manager (corporate communications) of Indian Oil, Northern Region, said that they are working with IBM and Oracle to restore the system at the earliest. He added that customers can continue booking through SMS or IVRS number 77189 55555, by giving a missed call on 8454955555, by reaching out on WhatsApp on 75888 88824 or through their distributors directly.