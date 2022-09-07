10 UP men among 11 held for transformer thefts in Kurukshetra

: The police have busted two gangs involved in the theft of transformers in Kurukshetra with the arrest of 11 people, including 10 from Uttar Pradesh.

The police officials of the crime investigation agency claimed that the arrested accused have admitted their involvement in 224 incidents of power theft in different parts of the district this year.

They were produced in court and were sent to seven-day police remand. The police have also recovered 35 kgs of stolen copper, tools, one SUV and 6 bicycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar, Yashpal, Ashu Mohammad, Iqbal, Mohammad Inam, Shiv Kumar, Karan, Indal, Deepak Kumar and Shivam Chaurasia- all residents of Uttar Pradesh and living on rented accommodation in Delhi. One accused Pawan Kumar was a resident of Panipat district.

Police said the accused were active for the past four years and used to steal copper from the transformers between 12am to 3am. They used to come from Delhi and return after stealing copper the same night, the police said.

Shivam and Shiv, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, also carried a reward of ₹ 5,000 each, police said. ENDS