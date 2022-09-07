Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police
Police arrested the four accused on Tuesday and booked them under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)
Four men allegedly killed a 26-year-old man over suspicion of stealing utensils in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.
Police arrested the four accused on Tuesday and booked them under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav said the incident took place in Bataikala village under Kansabel police station of Jashpur district on Monday evening.
Also Read: 10 UP men among 11 held for transformer thefts in Kurukshetra
On Monday evening, Budhan Ram along with his family went to the local market. When Budhan returned, he found that four utensils were missing from his house, the police official said.
“The accused then called his friends, Jethu Ram, Simu Sai and Ratu Ram, all residents of Bataikala village and started searching for the utensils. Suspecting his neighbour Rohit Ram Nagwanshi’s involvement in the theft, Budhan along with his friends took him on a motorcycle to a nearby jungle and beat him up with sticks,” said Yadav.
A villager informed police about the incident on Monday night, the IG said.
“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died on Tuesday. Police swung into action and arrested all the accused involved in the crime,” Yadav said, adding that investigation in the case is underway.
-
With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party ('s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana. The Hisar visit of AAP's national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.
-
Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.
-
Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal
As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.
-
IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report
The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan's minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav. The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand. Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.
-
Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram
Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna's Sasaram area on Tuesday. According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police. Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics