Home / Cities / Others / Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police

Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police

others
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Police arrested the four accused on Tuesday and booked them under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The incident took place in Bataikala village. (File image)
The incident took place in Bataikala village. (File image)
ByRitesh Mishra

Four men allegedly killed a 26-year-old man over suspicion of stealing utensils in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the four accused on Tuesday and booked them under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav said the incident took place in Bataikala village under Kansabel police station of Jashpur district on Monday evening.

Also Read: 10 UP men among 11 held for transformer thefts in Kurukshetra

On Monday evening, Budhan Ram along with his family went to the local market. When Budhan returned, he found that four utensils were missing from his house, the police official said.

“The accused then called his friends, Jethu Ram, Simu Sai and Ratu Ram, all residents of Bataikala village and started searching for the utensils. Suspecting his neighbour Rohit Ram Nagwanshi’s involvement in the theft, Budhan along with his friends took him on a motorcycle to a nearby jungle and beat him up with sticks,” said Yadav.

A villager informed police about the incident on Monday night, the IG said.

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died on Tuesday. Police swung into action and arrested all the accused involved in the crime,” Yadav said, adding that investigation in the case is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and DElhi CM will kick-off his two-day tour by launching AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign, for which invitations have been extended to students, businessmen, and other organisations (HT PHOTO)

    With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party ('s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana. The Hisar visit of AAP's national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.

  • Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season. (Representative image)

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

    Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.

  • The Kempegowda International Airport saw delays and diversions in some flights early on Monday morning.

    Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal

    As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.

  • Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products. (File image)

    IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report

    The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan's minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav. The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand. Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.

  • Cow slaughter and smuggling is banned in Bihar according to a 1955 Act. (File image)

    Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram

    Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna's Sasaram area on Tuesday. According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police. Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out