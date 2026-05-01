Man beats wife to death over food in Azamgarh, arrested

A man allegedly beat his wife to death after she asked him to serve himself food when he returned home in inebriated condition in Hyderabad market area under Raunapar police station area of Azamgarh on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday, police said.

A police officer said that the initial probe revealed that the man is a habitual drinker. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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According to police, the accused has been identified as Tanmay Biswas, who has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The deceased, Vandana, was a resident of Naubarar Devara Jadid Kita Pratham village under the Maharajganj police station area. She had married Tanmay Biswas, a resident of Hyderabad Market under Raunapar police station limits, eight years ago. Originally from the Bengal region, Biswas also runs a dispensary in the area.

Vandana’s family alleged that Tanmay would frequently return home intoxicated and physically abuse her. On Thursday night, he allegedly assaulted her again, leading to her death.

A police officer said that the initial probe revealed that the man is a habitual drinker. On Thursday night around 11 pm, he returned home and asked his wife for food; when Vandana reportedly told him to serve himself, it triggered a heated argument between the couple. The husband then allegedly assaulted her, inflicting injuries that proved fatal.

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{{^usCountry}} Chirag Jain, superintendent of police (Rural), Azamgarh, said the investigation suggests the incident arose from a domestic dispute and physical altercation between the husband and wife. Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman’s brother, a case of dowry death has been registered against the accused husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chirag Jain, superintendent of police (Rural), Azamgarh, said the investigation suggests the incident arose from a domestic dispute and physical altercation between the husband and wife. Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman’s brother, a case of dowry death has been registered against the accused husband. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Further legal action will be decided based on the post-mortem report and other evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Further legal action will be decided based on the post-mortem report and other evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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