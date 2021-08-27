Man beheads wife, hangs head from window in Darjeeling

A 49-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife and hung her head from the window of their house in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Thursday night, police said.

Police cited statements of their neighbours and said the couple would often quarrel. Nabendu Sarkar, a local police officer, said the man has been arrested and that the body of his wife, a mother of three, was sent for post-mortem.

The neighbours told the police that late on Thursday night, they found the man roaming aimlessly. The man spoke incoherently when they asked him about his wife. Feeling suspicious, the villagers called his wife, but she did not respond. A group of villagers then went to their house and found the head hanging from the window. The body was found in a room.