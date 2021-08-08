Man dies after jumping off building during Outer Delhi flat eviction drive

A 25-year-old man died and another suffered fractures in his leg after they jumped off a building, from a height of nearly 25 feet, to avoid arrest in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Friday night, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the two, along with four others, including a local property dealer identified as Manjeet, went to a house in Vijay Vihar, B-block, to evict a tenant from a fifth-floor flat allegedly at the behest of property owner, Atul Govil. The tenant, who is living in the flat for the past few years, was not vacating the property despite the owner’s repeated notices, the police said.

“Govil tasked Manjeet to vacate the flat and find a new tenant. Manjeet roped in one Rajesh, who brought four men from Haryana’s Sonepat to do the job,” said the DCP.

Around 8pm on Friday, Manjeet and Rajesh reached the building with the four hired men. Two of them stayed outside the building, and four went to the flat. But, it was locked.

The four men allegedly broke the flat’s lock, removed the tenant’s belongings and put a new lock on the main door. Meanwhile, the tenant’s sister, who lives in the same locality, learnt about it and informed Vijay Vihar police station, the police said.

Four policemen reached the building and caught the two suspects waiting outside. They then went inside the building and asked the four suspects to surrender.

“The four men panicked and rushed to the adjacent buildings by scaling the railings on the building’s terrace,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Two of them managed to escape, but two others got stuck on the terrace of the second building. To avoid getting caught, they jumped from the terrace of the building, said the officer.

“The one who jumped off the building first, identified as Saurabh, died on the spot. Prime facie, it appears Saurabh sustained injuries because of the fall. His associate, Ankit, fractured his right leg. He was arrested,” said Tayal.

Apart from Ankit, the other two arrested men were identified as Manjeet and Keshav. Their interrogation led to the arrest of the flat owner, Atul Govil. “We are now looking for Rajesh and the other suspect,” said the DCP.

Police said they are verifying the antecedents of the arrested men.