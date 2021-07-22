Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man dies in hospital, kin allege police brutality in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
others

Man dies in hospital, kin allege police brutality in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Twenty-six-year old Binod Das died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and hospital (JNMCH). His father lodged a complaint against seven policemen with the Rajaun police station on Thursday
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A dalit man died in a hospital in Bihar’s Bhagalpur late on Wednesday, 12 days after he was admitted there following alleged physical torture in police custody.

Twenty-six-year old Binod Das died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and hospital (JNMCH). His father lodged a complaint against seven policemen with the Rajaun police station on Thursday. He said Das was detained jointly by the Kahalgaon and Rajaun police on July 7 over a theft in Kahalgaon police station area.

After five days of interrogation, during which he was allegedly beaten up, Das returned home. Later, he started vomiting blood and was taken to Amarpur referral hospital in Banka before being shifted to JNMCH.

According to Das’s father, the doctors said the man had suffered internal injuries. His complaint said Das allegedly said he was threatened by cops to not tell anyone about his assault.

After Das’s death, his relatives held a protest and blocked Bhagalpur-Dumka NH near Hansdiha for over five hours late on Wednesday. A police team managed to pacify the protesters.

Banka SP Arvind Kumar Gupta said a team will be constituted to probe the allegation and postmortem will be conducted by a team of medical board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP