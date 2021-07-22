Man dies in hospital, kin allege police brutality in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

A dalit man died in a hospital in Bihar’s Bhagalpur late on Wednesday, 12 days after he was admitted there following alleged physical torture in police custody.

Twenty-six-year old Binod Das died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and hospital (JNMCH). His father lodged a complaint against seven policemen with the Rajaun police station on Thursday. He said Das was detained jointly by the Kahalgaon and Rajaun police on July 7 over a theft in Kahalgaon police station area.

After five days of interrogation, during which he was allegedly beaten up, Das returned home. Later, he started vomiting blood and was taken to Amarpur referral hospital in Banka before being shifted to JNMCH.

According to Das’s father, the doctors said the man had suffered internal injuries. His complaint said Das allegedly said he was threatened by cops to not tell anyone about his assault.

After Das’s death, his relatives held a protest and blocked Bhagalpur-Dumka NH near Hansdiha for over five hours late on Wednesday. A police team managed to pacify the protesters.

Banka SP Arvind Kumar Gupta said a team will be constituted to probe the allegation and postmortem will be conducted by a team of medical board.