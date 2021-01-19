IND USA
Man, family get jail for trying to kill his wife

GREATER NOIDA: The district court has awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to a woman’s husband and her in-laws over an attempt to murder case
By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST

GREATER NOIDA:

The district court has awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to a woman’s husband and her in-laws over an attempt to murder case.

Tauhid, a resident of Kherlibhav, had lodged FIR at Rabupura police station stating that his sister Husno had married Ghaziabad resident Mehtab on May 29, 2004. Tauhid claimed his family had given the couple a motorcycle, other goods and 1 lakh cash. Her in-laws were, however, insisting that they pay them more dowry, including a car and more cash, he alleged. They were mentally and physically torturing his sister, he alleged.

On July 10, 2013 Huson’s in-laws poured kerosene over her and tried to set her on fire. However, her neighbours came to her rescue.

At the district court court on August 4, 2015, charges under under IPC section 498A, 307,506 and dowry prohibition act were framed against Mehtab, Riyajul Hasan (Husnpo’s father-in-law), Quresha (mother-in-law), Zubair (brother-in-law) and Shabana (sister-in-law).

The accused tried to defend themselves saying they were the victims of false cases

“Additional District Judge Pawan Pratap Singh has held the five accused persons as guilty and awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 5000 under IPC section 307,” Brahamjit Singh Bhati, District Government Counsel(DGC), said on Monday.

“Under IPC section 498A three years imprisonment and fine of 2000 has been awarded. Under IPC section 506 four years rigorous imprisonment and under Dowry prohibition act 2 years imprisonment has been awarded. All sentences will run concurrently,” said Bhati.

