Man gets Covishield jab and Covaxin certificate

DARBHANGA

A 32-year-old man, who had booked a slot for a dose of Covaxin through Cowin portal, has claimed he was administered a dose of Covishield at a vaccination centre in Samastipur district on May 16 but his certificate mentions he was administered Covaxin.

The man, Ankit Sharma, is now worried about the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination centre is question is at Middle School, Harpur Alloth in Samastipur.

As per the copy of the vaccination certificate, Sharma took the jab on May 16 (Batch no. 37F21047A). The next due date for second dose has been scheduled between June 13 and June 27.

According to the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), the beneficiary has to take the second dose of the same vaccine which he/she took in the first jab. The beneficiary cannot change the vaccine. The guideline for spacing between the two doses of Covaxin and Covishield is not the same.

“I request all the officials concerned to take action at the earliest and correct details of certification as it may be dangerous for the persons who will take 2nd dose of #Covaxin”, reads one of the threads posted by Sharma on Twitter. Later, he put out a video clips of him explaining things in this regard.

As claimed by Ankit more than 100 people were vaccinated there, he had requested the authorities concerned to look into this matter, but in vain.

Samastipur civil surgeon Dr Satyendra Kumar Gupta and district immunisation officer Dr Satish Kumar Sinha didn’t take calls.

District programme manager (health) S K Das, however, said he was not the competent authority to speak about the issue.