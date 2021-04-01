Man gets death sentence for minor’s rape

Agra The special court for POCSO cases on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused who allegedly raped a 10-year old girl. The rape was committed on December 14 and death sentence was given within four months, setting an example.

“The incident occurred in rural area of Firozabad under Jasrana police station. The accused raped a 10-year-old minor girl and was arrested by Jasrana police within 48 hours of the crime,” informed Ajay Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Firozabad.

“Police took it as a challenge and all efforts were made for speedy disposal of the rape case. The investigating officer submitted charge sheet in court within a month and scientific evidence was produced, including matching of DNA,” said the SSP.

“As an outcome, the case was decided in record time before lapse of 4 months from date of crime and accused Neeraj got death sentence,” the SSP said .

“This speedy disposal of the case will act as a deterrent for criminals and would revive confidence of the common man in the system,” he said.