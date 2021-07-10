Man held for killing teen daughter’s friend in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: In a suspected case of hate crime, a 46-year-old man allegedly killed his daughter’s male friend in his house and dumped his body outside a gym in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said on Friday, after arresting the main accused. Police said the incident happened on Wednesday night and they are also looking for a man who allegedly helped the accused dump the body.

Police said the accused was enraged after he caught the 20-year-old victim with his 17-year-old daughter at their house. He allegedly tied the victim’s limbs with a rope and assaulted him with a belt, stick and a pair of scissors.

When the victim died, the accused panicked and sought the help of his friend to allegedly dispose of the body. Together they allegedly carried the body on a bike and dumped it outside a gym, which is nearly a kilometre away from the house.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the police were informed about an unidentified man’s body, with multiple stab wounds and injury marks, lying near a gym in Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning. Through local enquiry, the victim’s identity was established and it was learned that he hailed from UP’s Baghpat and was visiting his uncle in the city.

“Further probe revealed that he was in a relationship with a girl living in the neighbourhood. Her father was against their relationship. On Wednesday night, he went to meet her at her home but her father saw him,” said DCP Sain.

The accused, the DCP said, allegedly overpowered the victim, tied his limbs using a rope and began assaulting him with a belt, and also used a pair of scissors to inflict injuries. He allegedly continued the assault till the victim became unconscious and died, after which he called his friend who arrived on a bike. “They put the victim’s body on the bike, took it a kilometre away and dumped it outside a gym,” said Sain.

Police said that the victim’s family members were unaware of his relationship with the girl. The investigating team scanned the victim’s mobile phone and traced its last location to the accused’s house.

“He confessed to the crime during questioning. The stick, belt, rope and the pair of scissors used in the crime were recovered from him. Raids are on nab his friend,” added the DCP.