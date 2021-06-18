Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man held for raping, decapitating six-year-old in Odisha

Nayagarh police superintendent Siddharth Kataria said the accused works as a labourer in Tamil Nadu. He added the accused allegedly lured the girl by telling her that he will show her a video on his smartphone
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Odisha’s Nayagarh for allegedly sexually assaulting and then decapitating a six-year-old girl, whose body was recovered from a forested area on Wednesday four days after she went missing.

Nayagarh police superintendent Siddharth Kataria said the accused works as a labourer in Tamil Nadu. He added the accused allegedly lured the girl by telling her that he will show her a video on his smartphone. Kataria said the accused assaulted the girl and when she became unconscious, he killed her.

Kataria said they zeroed in on the accused since many children in their village would watch videos on his smartphone. He added the accused tried to mislead the villagers saying the local deity may have taken the girl and that she would return on her own on the seventh day.

This is the second such case in Nayagarh since July last year when a teenager allegedly strangulated a five-year-old girl after attempting to sexually assault her.

