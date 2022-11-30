Man held for raping minor girl in Sohna

Gurugram: Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl after taking her to a secluded place in City Sohna.

Police said that the victim is six-year-old and is presently under treatment at the government hospital in Sector-10A. Police said that the incident took place at about 10pm on Monday when he found the minor outside her residence alone and took her away.

Sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, additional station house officer of City Sohna police station, said the suspect is 25-year-old and is a daily-wage worker. He said that the suspect was the girl’s neighbour. He said that the incident came to light when the mother found the girl bleeding. He said suspect was booked in a FIR registered at City Sohna police station on mother’s complaint on Tuesday.