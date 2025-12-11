A man posing as a senior treasury officer at Patna secretariat was arrested while helping a candidate in Constable Driver Recruitment Examination at an examination centre in Rohtas district on Thursday afternoon. Man held while helping a candidate in Constable Driver Recruitment Exam

On a tip-off regarding the illegal act, a police team under Assistant SP, Dehri, Atulesh Jha rushed to the place. Police caught a man who had entered the examination centre showing identity card and government letter saying that he was a senior treasury officer in Vikas Bhawan, Patna and had been specially deputed to visit the examination centres, police said.

His documents were found fake and he was arrested. During interrogations, the man revealed his identity as Ashok Kumar of Jaynagar in Madhubani district and confessed that he, under a deal, was helping a candidate Vikas Kumar of Ghosi in Jehanabad district.

The man entered room no.6 as a special officer, caught Vikas Kumar for “using unfair means”, asked him to stay in the bathroom and took away his question paper and OMR sheet. He solved the questions with the help of his accomplice sitting in a SUV at the campus and handed over the solved one to Vikas Kumar in the bathroom, the imposter revealed.

Candidate Vikas Kumar was arrested from the bathroom while filling the OMR sheet. His two associates Santosh Kumar of Kako and Lalendra Kumar of Ghosi in Jehanabad district, were arrested from the SUV. Fake identity cards, fake order letters, a West Champaran registration number SUV, three android phones and a keypad were recovered from them, superintendent of police (SP) Raushan Kumar said.

The arrested candidate accepted that he had a deal of ₹10 lakh with Ashok Kumar and he had paid ₹2.5 lakh in advance.

A case under sections 318 (4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 319(2) and 61 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the four accused and police were interrogating them regarding their other associates and criminal antecedent, the SP said.