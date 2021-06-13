Man held with over 900g brown sugar in Chatra

The Chatra police on Sunday nabbed a man with 935g of brown sugar, a contraband item, officials said. This is a second strike against drug peddlers in Chatra district in past 48 hours.

Earlier, police arrested nine drug peddlers with 300g of brown sugar and ₹7.74 lakh on Friday last.

The arrested man was identified as Tribhuvan Kuamr Verma (37), a resident of Lowagada village in the district. Police also seized a bike and a mobile phone from his possession.

Chatra subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said, “The man was nabbed with 935g of brown sugar during a raid carried out following an intelligence input.”

Price of the seized item runs into lakhs, the SDPO said.