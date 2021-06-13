Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man held with over 900g brown sugar in Chatra

The Chatra police on Sunday nabbed a man with 935g of brown sugar, a contraband item, officials said
By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The Chatra police on Sunday nabbed a man with 935g of brown sugar, a contraband item, officials said. This is a second strike against drug peddlers in Chatra district in past 48 hours.

Earlier, police arrested nine drug peddlers with 300g of brown sugar and 7.74 lakh on Friday last.

The arrested man was identified as Tribhuvan Kuamr Verma (37), a resident of Lowagada village in the district. Police also seized a bike and a mobile phone from his possession.

Chatra subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said, “The man was nabbed with 935g of brown sugar during a raid carried out following an intelligence input.”

Price of the seized item runs into lakhs, the SDPO said.

