Man in surgery after shots fired at car near Shivane graveyard

A man with a criminal record was shot at six times by a group of unidentified men who were following him on motorbikes on Sunday.

The injured has been was identified as Kedar Bhalshankar (24), a resident of Warje Malwadi.

Bhalshankar was travelling in a car with two other friends when a group of men on four bikes began following them.

“They started following from Lande city. After crossing Nanded City, near the Shivane graveyard, they fired the first shot. They kept on firing at intervals until we reached the NDA road. One of the bullets went through the seat and hit the injured man’s spine. He is undergoing surgery,” said sub-inspector Ganesh Mane of Uttamnagar police station, who registered the case.

The 24-year-old is undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Deccan, while the police are on a lookout for the assailants.

The injured man’s friends went to Warje Malwadi police station to lodge a complaint, but the case was eventually registered at Uttamnagar police station.

The police have retrieved CCTV footage from a few cameras along the route where the shots were fired.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Uttamnagar police station.