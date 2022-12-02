Man jumps from 1st floor of LMC office, brother alleges ‘harassment’

Lucknow: A man in his forties jumped from the first floor of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) Zone 5 office in Alambagh’s Chander Nagar area alleging harassment by the staff members. Victim Santram, a resident of Ram Nagar in Alambagh, has sustained a fracture in both his legs and a spine injury. According to his brother Sant Deen Vishwakarma, Santram has been prescribed bed rest for at least six months by the doctors treating him at the Lok Bandhu Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishwakarma has also alleged that LMC staffers were harassing Santram, who runs a gift shop, in the name of house tax. On Friday afternoon, his shop was sealed by the LMC for non-payment of taxes. “The shop was sealed despite my brother clearing the dues about two months ago. LMC was asking him to pay ₹10 lakh in house tax. When my brother went to the zonal office, LMC staffers misbehaved with him. Some of them even manhandled my brother. They forced my brother to take the extreme step.” He added, “Recently, the LMC had decided to stop sealing any building for the next two months. Regardless of their own order, they sealed the shop.”

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “I will comment on the issue only when I have full information about the case. An inquiry would be conducted into the matter. If the employees are found guilty of harassing the consumer, strict action would be taken against them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}