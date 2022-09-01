Man killed, another wounded in Goa firing

A 23-year-old man was killed and another critically injured when unidentified assailants fired on them while the two were mining sand using a wooden canoe in the River Zuari at Curchorem in South Goa on Thursday.

Police said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after the firing. They added that Alam was declared dead on arrival while Sahu was fighting for his life in a critical condition.

“We are investigating the case to identify and arrest the culprit and ascertain the motive behind the firing,” said police superintendent Sammy Tavares.

Sand mining is banned in Goa. The state government has suspended licences for it issued back in 2019. But mining has continued under the cover of darkness. Extractors often use wooden canoes along secluded stretches of rivers for sand mining. Clashes between rival groups of extractors have also been reported in the past.