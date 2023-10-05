Man killed in tiger attack, combing intensified

Forest officials of Dudhwa Buffer Zone (DBZ) intensified patrolling in the area after the killing of 40-year-old Sukai, in a tiger attack near the jungles of DBZ, on Wednesday night.

Forest and police officials combing the area after a tiger allegedly killed a man in Belrayan range on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

The attack took place under the Padhuva police limits.

However, even after hours of patrolling along the fields and neighbouring jungles, the big cat could not be traced.

Forest authorities said a cage will be set up near where the movement of the tiger had been sighted.

Range officer Bhupendra Singh and Padhuva police station in-charge Hanumant Lal Tiwari urged villagers to remain vigilant and not to work or walk alone along the fields.

A tiger on the prowl allegedly attacked and killed Sukai, 40, a resident of Katthauha village, under the Padhuva police limits, on Wednesday night when the man had gone to the fields located between jungle number two and the three in DBZ - to collect fodder.

His partially eaten body was later recovered late on Wednesday night lying along a field.

Pugmarks of a tiger sighted at the spot and the condition of the body led to assumption about the killing of the man in a tiger attack.

Notably enough, it was the area where on May 28, a 50-year-old farmer, Jagdish, a resident of the same Katthauha village, was killed in a tiger attack.

Later, on May 31, a four-year-old male tiger was found dead near Katthauha village. The postmortem report had established its death due to injuries to the trachea caused by a big cat.

