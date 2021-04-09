Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 45-year-old man was killed by a tiger on Friday while he was grazing his cattle on the fringes of Manjhra Purab reserved forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone, officials said.

The jungles are close to Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) that is part of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and is populated with wild animals including tigers, leopards and tuskers etc.

Reports said, Om Prakash of Dumeda village under Tikonia kotwali area along with his fellow villagers was grazing cattle when the big cat came out of the woods and dragged him into the forests.

His fellow villagers raised alarm and informed Belrayan forest range officials, following which range officer Vimlesh Kumar along with field staff rushed to the spot.

The forest officials combed the area and managed to recover the body.

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone Dr Anil Kumar Patel confirmed the killing and

asked the villagers to keep away from the forest areas.