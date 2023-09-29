Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 27-year-old man fell victim to a tiger’s attack near Mailani forest range jungles in Dudhwa buffer zone on Friday.

For representation only

The man – identified as Ram Milan, a resident of Grant No 3 village under the Mailani police limits – was reported to have gone to the fields on Friday morning to relieve himself, when a tiger hiding in a sugarcane field attacked him and dragged him into the field.

Reports said that his wife, Sukhi Devi, and other farmers working in the fields raised an alarm and the villagers chased the tiger with sticks and clubs, following which the tiger disappeared into another field.

Villagers pulled Ram Milan from the field only to find him dead.

Sub divisional officer (SDO) Satib Khan, range officer, Amit Kumar and other forest staff rushed the spot and consoled the grieving family members.

Later, Mailani police officials reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), Lalit Verma, confirmed the killing. He said that the unfortunate incident took place outside the protected forest area and monetary compensation would be given as per the rules.

Verma added that movements of tigers and other big cats had been reported in the area, following which forest staff was regularly patrolling there. He said the villagers have been advised to stay alert while visiting their fields and avoid moving alone.

If necessary, they should work in groups as the big cats avoid crowds.

Deo Kant Pandey

