Man killed, parents hurt after vehicle hits 3-wheeler near Iffco Chowk

Gurugram: A 26-year-old man was killed and his parents were severely injured after the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding heavy vehicle near Iffco Chowk, police said on Wednesday. Investigators identified the deceased as Mukhtar Ansari while the injured people were his father Nasir Ansari, 50, and mother Kamrun, 48. The family have been living at Sirhaul in Sector-17 for the last two decades. (Representational Image.)

The accident took place at about 5am on Saturday, they said.

According to the police, a commuter took the trio to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10 without waiting for the police. Doctors, however, referred Mukhtar to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said that it was Mukhtar who was driving the auto rickshaw. “They had started from their house in Sector 17 and were near the U-turn flyover over the National Highway 48 to reach Khandsa, when a heavy vehicle hit the auto rickshaw from behind leaving the trio badly injured,” he said.

Kumar added that a few commuters informed the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot but by then another person had already helped them and taken them to hospital.

“Mukhtar had sustained severe head injuries. Investigators suspected that a heavy vehicle might have hit them judging from the tyre marks at the spot,” he said adding that they were scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the vehicle.

Based on the injured father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 18 police station on Tuesday night.