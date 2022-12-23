Man kills 3 persons including mother in Kashmir’s Anantnag

A man attacked his family members and neighbours with a wooden log killing three persons including his mother and injuring seven others in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

While the officials and family members said that the attacker Javed Hassan Rather, a baker by profession in his 30s, appeared to have “lost his mind”, locals suspected him to be under the influence of drugs.

Sub divisional magistrate, Pahalgam, Nasir Ahmad said that Rather went on a rampage for 2 km hitting with a log whosoever came his way in Ashmuqam area of Pahalgam in Anantnag in the morning. He said that Rather first assaulted his father and mother as he left home early in the morning.

“In the unfortunate incident, three people have died including the attacker’s mother. Seven others are injured and two of them are seriously injured. The attacker has been arrested,” Ahmad said.

The deceased has been identified as Hafeeza (in her late 50s), Mohammad Amin and Ghulam Nabi, all residents of Ashmuqam, Anantnag.

“He was on a rampage directly hitting people on their heads with a wooden log. It was horrific. We can’t comment on why he did so but it appears some ‘unusual kind of mentality’. Yesterday, he had been roaming naked in the area,” Ahmad said stressing that the claims of locals that he was under the influence of drugs will also be investigated.

Father of Rather said that his son attacked him in the head and then left home. “He was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He used to go to faith healers, something happened to him there,” he said.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident. “Horrified by the barbaric incident at Aishmuqam. Access to drugs & introduction of liquor in local shops in J&K has started a trail of death & destruction,” she said in a tweet.

National Conference (NC) district president Anantnag, Altaf Kaloo demanded compensation for the slain and injured persons.

“Strongly condemn the incident at Aishmuqam wr a drug addict killed 3 & injured 6 people. The deceased have been identified as M Amin Shah,G N Khadim & his own mother. Urge @OfficeOfLGJandK to take cognisance & release compensation of 10 lakh to deceased & 2 lakh to injured,” he said.