Man kills pregnant wife, 2 kids in Bihar; arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and two children with a spade over a domestic dispute at Sondihara village in Kaimur district on Wednesday, police said.

The police have seized the murder weapon and sent the bodies for postmortem examination, superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

The accused, identified as Lal Babu Sah (30), told police that he is poor as his small business was hit badly during the pandemic, leaving him frustrated, which was further compounded by his wife’s prolonged illness. He claimed that he suspected his wife Moti Devi’s illness was due to some black magic spell cast by his in-laws.

He added that his wife was influenced by her father, who is a purported sorcerer. She often used to visit sorcerers and give them money against his advice. He told police that he killed her and his two children in a fit of rage when she insisted on visiting his father claiming his sorcery could cure her despite his objections.

Villagers informed police after they found the bodies in a pool of blood in Sah’s thatched outhouse on Wednesday. Station house officer (SHO) Ramanand Mandal rushed to the place and arrested the accused.

