Man kills woman after she refuses to religious conversion, held

PRAYAGRAJ The Kaushambi police unit has arrested a man accused of killing his wife for refusing religious conversion. The accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg during an exchange of fire between him and the police team early on Thursday morning. Identified as Mohammad Arif, the accused has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, 35-year-old Chanda Devi had moved to Mau from her native Chechiya village of Balia district after her husband’s death with her two daughters -- 13-year-old Gungun and eight-year-old Rimjhim. While running a beauty parlour in Mau, Devi came in contact with Arif. Soon, Arif convinced her to sell her husband’s property. He also had an eye on the money in Devi’s bank account, said police.

Of late, Arif had been forcing Devi to convert to Islam. The two started having regular scuffles over the issue of religious conversion. On February 8, Arif took Devi out with her under some pretext and then allegedly killed her. Subsequently, on Wednesday, Chanda’s kin reached Kaushambi and contacted the police. Soon, the body was recovered. Later, on Thursday morning, police nabbed Arif after an encounter, said circle officer Yogendra Krishna. He added that cops fired only in retaliation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}