: A joint team of Chandauli police arrested a 27-year-old man from Rohtas district in Bihar on Monday for his alleged links with an interstate cattle smuggling gang. The accused, Akhilesh Kumar, was arrested from his mobile and hardware shop in Khurmabad.

Sections 111(2) and 111(3) of the BNS were later added. Police found that the gang carried out financial transactions worth about ₹187 crore. (For representation only)

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Additional superintendent of police Ananth Chandrashekhar said Akhilesh was wanted in a case registered at Saiyadraja police station under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on October 9, 2025. He carried a reward of ₹25,000.

The ASP said a special team, including officers from Saiyadraja and Kandawa police stations, the SWAT team and the surveillance unit, was formed to trace him. The investigation found that the case involved an organised gang of 31 people engaged in cattle smuggling. Sections 111(2) and 111(3) of the BNS were later added. Police found that the gang carried out financial transactions worth about ₹187 crore.

During the investigation in January 2026, Akhilesh’s role came to light. Police found that he had transferred ₹4.77 crore through his bank account without any valid records. They also found that no common service centre (CSC) was operating in his name. Officials said transactions worth around ₹2.5 crore linked to cattle smugglers were made with Mohammad Afzal, Sheikh Sultan, Sonu Qureshi, Pawan Kumar and Afzal.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, Akhilesh allegedly admitted that he had transferred money from his bank account to these individuals to facilitate cattle smuggling activities. Police said legal action against the accused is under way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, Akhilesh allegedly admitted that he had transferred money from his bank account to these individuals to facilitate cattle smuggling activities. Police said legal action against the accused is under way. {{/usCountry}}

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