Man, out to hunt, shot dead by security forces in Latehar

A 23-year-old man, said to be on hunt for an animal, was killed on Saturday when security forces were carrying out anti-Maoist operation in forests of Kuku-Piri in Latehar district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Brahmdev Singh, a resident of Piri village.

As per available information, a group of six village residents were out for hunting with their countrymade firearms. As they tried to shoot an animal, security forces retaliated, Latehar superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Anand said. “Brahmdev was killed in this exchange of fire,” he said.

Police have arrested five other members of the hunting group and seized their weapons and explosives.

According to some village residents, all the six hunters were locals. “We are going to celebrate Sarhul festival on Sunday. The six youths from the village went to the forest for hunting wild boar or rabbit for the occasion when security forces gunned one of them down,” said a villager, requesting not to be named.

“It is common in these areas to hunt wild animals before festivals. In this case, we are abiding by the prescribed protocol for a civilian being killed by security forces,” the SP said.

Police said security forces were carrying anti-Maoist operations in the region following an intelligence input about movement of CPI (Maoist) regional commander Chhotu Kherwar.