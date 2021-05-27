Man posing as Ayurvedic doctor, working at Pimpri-Chinchwad hospital, arrested

PUNE A man posing as an Ayurvedic doctor and working at a hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been arrested by the local police on Wednesday, charged with cheating, and impersonating a doctor.

The man, identified as Akshay Keshav Neharkar, is a native of Pisegaon in Kej, Beed, and currently resides at the Onyx Hospital, Bijlinagar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Vishal Bhaskar Katkar (49), a resident of Worli Koliwada, Mumbai.

According to the complainant, the man tried to apply for a job as medical consultant at a major insurance company, sending them his resume.

The resume allegedly mentioned that Neharkar had a BAMS degree and an MD from the DY Patil College of Ayurvedic Research, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Neharkar allegedly claimed to have worked at the Citi Care Hospotal, Unique Hospital, ONP Leela Hospital, and at the Onyx hospital, according to the complaint.

The man is believed to have been working at a hospital in Bijlinagar for the past one year, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 33 and 33(a) of the Maharashtra Medical Practice Act, 1961, was registered at the Pimpri police station.