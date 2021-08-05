Man sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment for raping minor step niece

A local court in Bokaro district awarded 30 years rigorous imprisonment to a 29-year-old man on Wednesday, after holding him guilty of raping his minor step niece for around two months last year. Her parents were stuck in Uttar Pradesh due to the lockdown imposed during the first wave of Covid-19 at the time.

Special judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Janardan Singh, also fined the man ₹1 lakh after a trial that lasted six months.

“The court held the accused guilty of the crime under Section 6 of POCSO Act and awarded him 30 years rigorous imprisonment. Ansari has also been held guilty under sections 376 (2) of IPC and 8 of POCSO,” said special public prosecutor SK Jha.

Also Read | Calls for justice mount after Dalit girl’s rape

According to the prosecution,the 17-year-old was staying at her uncle’s home in Bokaro during the lockdown.Her parents had gone to Uttar Pradesh but got stuck there due to the lockdown declared early 2020.

“The girl said that when no one else was home one day, the man intoxicated her by giving her a cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her. He continued to outrage her modesty, threatening her with dire consequences. It was only when her father and stepmother returned home that she narrated her ordeal following which a complaint was filed with the police,” said Jha.