Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man set ablaze at Tikri: Second accused held, SIT formed to probe case
others

Man set ablaze at Tikri: Second accused held, SIT formed to probe case

The victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kasra village of Bahadurgarh. The man arrested on Saturday has been identified as Sandeep of Jind. Police had earlier arrested Krishan Kumar of Jind while two others are still on the run.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Dharshan Pal accused the Jhajjar police of registering fake cases against farmers in the matter. (HT PHOTO)

The Jhajjar police on Saturday arrested a Jind resident in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man who succumbed to burn injuries after four men allegedly sprinkled inflammable substances on him and set him ablaze at the Tikri protest site on June 16.

The victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kasra village of Bahadurgarh. The man arrested on Saturday has been identified as Sandeep of Jind. Police had earlier arrested Krishan Kumar of Jind while two others are still on the run.

Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Duggal said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed, under the supervision of Jhajjar DSP Naresh Kumar, to investigate the death of the 42-year-old.

“A delegation of farmers met me today. I assured them of fair probe in the matter,” the SP added.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Dharshan Pal accused the Jhajjar police of registering fake cases against farmers in the matter.

“The deceased had poured inflammable substances over himself as he was disturbed due to his domestic problems. Our leaders have submitted a video, in which he can be heard saying that he had taken the extreme step due to personal problems. Police are trying to turn the suicide case into that of a murder to defame the protesters,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP