Man shoots at kin over petty dispute; three injured

A youth shot at three members of his family after a scuffle over an under-construction wall. The incident took place under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area on Sunday morning. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, police said.

As per reports, resident of Sarkhelpur village in Nawabganj, Mohsina Bano, 55, was constructing a wall which was opposed by her husband’s brother Shahnawaz. Mohsina then called the family of her husband’s elder brother Nisar, 58, and his son Firoz to sort out the issue. However, in a fit of rage Shahnawaz opened fire on Mohsina. The bullet grazed pass Mohsina ‘s temple. Nisar and Firoz tried to intervene, but Shahnawaz shot at both. One of the bullets also hit Shahnawaz ‘s brother Shahenshah in his leg. Locals rushed to the spot after hearings gunshots, but Shahnawaz fled from the scene.

The injured Firoz, Nisar and Shahenshah, were rushed to the nearby CHC where the doctors referred them to SRN hospital. The condition of Nisar was reported to be critical.

Acting DCP trans-Ganga Ravishankar Nim said three persons were injured in firing. Efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

