others

Man shoots self after woman rejects proposal

The Jalandhar man is out of danger; after he shot himself, he drove to the emergency ward of a private hospital himself
The man was in Jalandhar to prepare for IELTS exam; he shot himself after the woman did not respond to her proposal and later he shot himself. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jalandhar A 21-year-old man, Arvinder Singh, of Ferozepur district, shot himself with a licensed revolver that belongs to his father after the love of his life refused to accept his proposal. After shooting himself, Arvinder drove to the emergency ward of a private hospital for treatment.

Police said Arvinder was in the city to prepare for the IELTS exam and had been taking rounds of the girls’ hostel, before he shot himself. Doctors said he is out of danger. Arvinder and his father Satnam Singh have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act at division number 2 police station in Jalandhar.

