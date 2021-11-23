Man shoots self after woman rejects proposal

Jalandhar A 21-year-old man, Arvinder Singh, of Ferozepur district, shot himself with a licensed revolver that belongs to his father after the love of his life refused to accept his proposal. After shooting himself, Arvinder drove to the emergency ward of a private hospital for treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Arvinder was in the city to prepare for the IELTS exam and had been taking rounds of the girls’ hostel, before he shot himself. Doctors said he is out of danger. Arvinder and his father Satnam Singh have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act at division number 2 police station in Jalandhar.