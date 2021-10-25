Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Man shoots self in Lucknow

A suicide note from his room has been recovered in which the deceased man who killed self around 9:30 in the morning, says a police official in Lucknow
A bullet injury was found near the neck of the deceased man who shoots self in Lucknow. (Photo for representation)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 11:56 PM IST
By HT correspondent

Lucknow: A 39-year-old BJP worker, who also worked in a private telecommunications firm, allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning in his flat in a housing complex under Sushant Golf City police station limit, police said.

A suicide note from his room has been recovered in which the deceased mentioned marital feud with his wife as the reason for taking the extreme step, said a police official. “The deceased had a long-running marital dispute with his wife. The wife lived separately with their child,” said investigating officer (IO) of the case Jang Bahadur Singh.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 in the morning. A friend of the deceased, who was sleeping in his flat in the same apartment, heard a gunshot. He came out of his room and rushed to the deceased room and saw the man lying dead, and called the police.

“A bullet injury was found near the neck of the deceased. A gun and a mobile phone were found near the body,” reads a press statement issued by the police. The deceased, a resident of Gorakhpur district, was also a local BJP functionary.

