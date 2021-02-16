Home / Cities / Others / Man shoots son dead in Tarn Taran
A 27-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his father over an argument in Kirian village of Goindwal subdivision, police said on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The incident took place at 11pm on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rajdeep Singh while the accused is Subeg Singh. According to victim’s wife Rajbir Kaur, five bullets were pumped into his body, killing him on the spot.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against Subeg Singh, who is absconding.

Chohla Sahib SHO Yadwinder Singh said, “Near Rajdeep’s residence, a new house is being constructed by his elder brother Sukhraj Singh. Subeg had been guarding the under-construction house for the last few days. On Sunday night, Rajbir went to the site where some arguments ensued between him and his father. The arguments turned fatal when Subeg opened fire from his .32 bore licensed revolver.”

He said the victim was a habitual drinker and his father had been asking him to shun the habit.

