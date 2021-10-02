Home / Cities / Others / Man shot dead at mukhiya’s party in Bihar’s Saharsa
Man shot dead at mukhiya’s party in Bihar’s Saharsa

Man shot dead at a village in Saharsa. (Representational image)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 08:47 PM IST
By Aditya Nath Jha, Saharsa

A 24-year-old person was allegedly shot dead during a mukhiya’s victory celebration at Murali Basantpur village under Bangaon police station of Saharsa district late Friday evening.

According to the report, the victim, identified as Uday Yadav, was celebrating mukhiya Manju Devi’s victory with his friends and brother when someone accidentally fired and a bullet hit him in the chest. He was rushed to Sadar hospital where he died during treatment.

On the other hand, the deceased’s younger brother Vivek Kumar, who was also present at the occasion, alleged that his brother was deliberately killed and lodged an FIR against five persons at Bangaon police station under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bangaon police station Saroj Kumar, “We have lodged an FIR and raids are being carried out to arrest the five accused who are currently absconding.” The autopsy of the body was conducted and the body was handed over to the victim’s family, he said.

