Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini

A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday.

Primary investigations revealed that the man had a monetary dispute with a person, against whom an FIR was being registered on the complaint of the next of kin, police officials said.

According to reports, Brajesh Singh, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, was going to bring his children from school. Eye witnesses said two bike-borne people approached him and shot at him from close range. Panic prevailed in the area and the assailants fled the spot. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit and other senior officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the police reached the spot on receiving information that a body was lying near the railway crossing. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh. Primary questioning of his family revealed that Singh had a monetary dispute with one Deepu Sharma. Further action will be taken after receiving a complaint from the kin of Singh, the SSP added.

Meanwhile locals said that Singh’s father, Suresh Singh, who died some years back, was a local BJP leader. Brajesh’s brother, Ajeet Singh, is a BJP booth president. Brajesh was in the travel business and has two children, they added.

They also claimed that Brajesh and Deepu Sharma were friends earlier. However, they parted ways over some issue and their rivalry deepened over the last few years.