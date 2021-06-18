Man shot dead, two injured in Rohtak village

A 23-year-old man was shot dead and two others sustained injuries after a group of assailants barged into the victim’s house and fired shots at them in Rohtak’s Samain village on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit, of Samain. His brother-in-law Anesh, of Panipat, and his friend Sandeep, of Samain, also received bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Anesh is working with the Haryana Police and is posted at Panipat Police Lines.

In his complaint, victim’s father Jagdish said co-villager Kuldeep’s wife Bala had passed outside their house at 9pm on Wednesday night and had abused them.

“She had also threatened us of dire consequences. Then, five motorcycles were parked outside my house. A group of armed assailants entered our house and started firing at Rohit, Sandeep and Anesh,” the complainant said.

“We had snatched a weapon from Amit alias Mittu during the scuffle,” he added.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of Rohtak police, said they have booked Amit alias Mittu, Ramlu, Vikas alias Matri, Sandeep, Dhilu and others under Sections 302, 307, 148, 149, 323, 452, 120-B and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act, 1959.