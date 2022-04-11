Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Man sleeping on Bhubaneswar footpath stabbed to death, wife critical

The daily wage labourer and his wife were stabbed in the head and chest. Their one-year-old son was soaked in blood but was unharmed.
Police said a watchman found the family lying in a pool of blood outside an ATM near the Postmaster General office in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:53 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: A 23-year-old daily wage labourer sleeping on the footpaths of Bhubaneswar died while his wife is fighting for her life after they were stabbed by miscreants on Sunday night outside an ATM near the Postmaster General office, police said.

Police said a watchman found Babloo Behera (23), who lived on the footpath with his wife Puja and their one-year-old son, lying in a pool of blood outside the India Post ATM on Monday morning at about 6.30am. Their son was, however, unharmed.

“The couple sustained injuries on their head and chest. The child, who was sleeping with the parents, was soaked in blood,” said Kharavel Nagar police station inspector-in-charge Arun Kumar Swain. The woman was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition turned critical.

Behera and his wife reportedly had an argument with some persons at about 2am after which the couple was attacked.

Police said they suspect the involvement of some other daily wage labourer in the incident. “The murder seems to be a fallout over quarrel on petty issues. Though killing someone sleeping on footpath in Bhubaneswar is not very common, in Cuttack 3 persons sleeping on footpath were killed in July 2019,” said a police official.

Two mobile phones were seized from the spot. A murder case has been registered against unknown people.

The couple’s son has been handed over to Bhubaneswar Childline and then sent to a shelter home for children in the city.

