Man strangles wife to death at Mohali’s Amb Sahib Colony

A migrant labourer strangled his wife to death during an altercation at their house in Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim, Manju, 23, a native of Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh, had married Kamal, 25, around two years ago.

Her brother complained that since their marriage, Kamal and his parents would often harass and assault her. She even returned to her parents’ house several times, but was asked to reconcile every time.

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the couple had a fight and in a fit of rage, Kamal strangled Manju using a dupatta, before fleeing the scene,” said inspector Jagdeep Singh Brar, station house officer of Phase 11 police station.

Neighbours noticed Manju unconscious and informed the police. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, but the doctors declared her dead.

“Kamal has been booked for murder. He will be arrested soon,” the SHO said. The victim’s body was handed over to her family after autopsy.