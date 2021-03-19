Home / Cities / Others / Man stripped, beaten in Sangrur; seven booked
Man stripped, beaten in Sangrur; seven booked

Police have booked seven people at Amargarh police station and started an investigation as the cops say that they have also received a complaint from a woman against the man
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:17 AM IST
SANGRUR A video of a 26-year-old man being stripped naked and beaten up near Amargarh went viral on social media on Thursday. The victim alleged that he had gone to catch pigeons from a tree, but residents a nearby household beat him and made his video. Police have booked seven people at Amargarh police station and started an investigation as the cops say that they have also received a complaint from a woman against the man.

Amargarh SHO Sukhdeep Singh said the incident took place on March 16 evening and the police registered the case after a complaint from Sunny, alias Babbu.

“We are checking the authenticity of the video. However, a woman from the accused party filed a complaint that he had entered their residence illegally,” added the SHO.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC at Amargarh police station.

