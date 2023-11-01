Man swindles cancer-stricken friend in crypto fraud; grieving wife files complaint

LUCKNOW A heartless betrayal has come to light as a man allegedly duped his cancer-stricken friend in the guise of a cryptocurrency investment, promising lucrative returns. Tragically, the victim succumbed to his illness, leaving his grieving family in despair. Subsequently, the accused severed all ties with the family, even resorting to threats and intimidation.

The incident prompted the deceased’s wife to file an official complaint, exposing the deceit that had unfolded. Acting swiftly, an FIR was registered on the orders of JCP (Law and Order) Upendra Aggarwal at BBD Police station, invoking sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR identifies three individuals, Ashish Singh Sisodia, Ravindra Paswan, and Anjali Patel, as the primary suspects in the case. Phool Kumari, a resident of BBD Bhaisora and the wife of the late Shivram Verma, alleges that Ashish Singh Sisodia, a friend of her deceased husband, had been a frequent visitor to their home.

With her husband battling cancer, she had raised ₹23 lakh by selling their house to finance his treatment. It was during this vulnerable period that Ashish Singh lured her into a cryptocurrency investment, promising staggering profits of ₹9 crore within a year through the website SEZI Power.com.

“At his behest, he used my credentials to invest ₹5,000 in July 2022, followed by ₹25,000 in August 2022, and ₹90,000 in September 2022 via phone-pay. He also extracted ₹6 lakh in cash from our account, citing that his company, Zee Power Technology, was the licensed entity for India’s cryptocurrency,” the FIR outlines.

Tragically, the situation took a sinister turn following the death of Shivram Verma on October 10. Phool Kumari, seeking answers and her husband’s investment, reached out to Ashish, who not only stopped responding to her calls but also resorted to threats, hinting at implicating her family in a fabricated case.

The victim’s son disclosed that Ashish had a long-standing association with his father, dating back approximately 20 years when they used to supply medicines. Consequently, no one had suspected the betrayal that would shatter their trust. Ashish severed all ties immediately upon his friend’s hospitalisation.

