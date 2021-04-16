Home / Cities / Others / Man throws acid on wife for not delivering son
Man throws acid on wife for not delivering son

The couple have two daughters from their seven-year marriage. The man wanted a son and a daughter enraged him. The victim is admitted to Rajpura civil hospital with 58% burn injuries.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The Patiala man has been booked for attempt to murder. (HT file)

Police have booked a man for throwing acid on his wife after their new-born turned to be a girl, and he wanted a boy. The couple have had two daughters from their seven-year marriage so far. The victim is admitted to Rajpura civil hospital with 58% burn injuries.

Police said her husband, Harvinder Singh, has been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (voluntary causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the IPC.

“According to the complaint of the woman, they married in 2014 and the accused wanted a son from her, after two daughters. The birth of a third daughter enraged her,” police said.

