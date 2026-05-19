...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man wanted in several criminal cases injured in exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur

Man wanted in several criminal cases injured in exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:25 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Sambalpur, A man wanted in several criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday evening, an officer said.

Man wanted in several criminal cases injured in exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur

The injured miscreant was identified as Bunty Suna, a criminal involved in multiple cases of firearms offences, robbery and dacoity, police said.

This was the second such encounter by Odisha Police in Sambalpur district in a span of two days. A notorious criminal identified as Mahesh Kumar, wanted in several cases, was injured in an exchange of fire with police on Sunday.

Suna, having around 16 cases registered against his name in Sambalpur and Bolangir districts, has sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and was rushed to a medical facility in Burla, police said.

"On Tuesday evening, police received reliable information that Bunty Suna was transporting ganja from Sonepur towards Sambalpur through the jungle route under Charmal Police Station area. Acting on the input, police conducted an interception and surveillance near Mochibahal forest road through which his vehicle passed," an officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sambalpur odisha
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man wanted in several criminal cases injured in exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man wanted in several criminal cases injured in exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.