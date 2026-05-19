Sambalpur, A man wanted in several criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday evening, an officer said. Man wanted in several criminal cases injured in exchange of fire with police in Odisha's Sambalpur

The injured miscreant was identified as Bunty Suna, a criminal involved in multiple cases of firearms offences, robbery and dacoity, police said.

This was the second such encounter by Odisha Police in Sambalpur district in a span of two days. A notorious criminal identified as Mahesh Kumar, wanted in several cases, was injured in an exchange of fire with police on Sunday.

Suna, having around 16 cases registered against his name in Sambalpur and Bolangir districts, has sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and was rushed to a medical facility in Burla, police said.

"On Tuesday evening, police received reliable information that Bunty Suna was transporting ganja from Sonepur towards Sambalpur through the jungle route under Charmal Police Station area. Acting on the input, police conducted an interception and surveillance near Mochibahal forest road through which his vehicle passed," an officer said.

Sashanka Sekhar Behura, DSP, said that at about 5.40 pm, police intercepted his vehicle and signalled him to stop. However, he attempted to flee at high speed, during which the vehicle lost control and overturned. He then came out of the vehicle and opened fire at the police party, the DSP said.

"Despite repeated warnings to surrender, he continued firing towards police personnel. In order to defend themselves and overpower him, police opened controlled fire, during which he sustained gunshot injuries," Behura told reporters.

During the search of his car, police seized ganja along with a purse containing ATM cards and cash. Further legal action under the NDPS Act has been initiated at Charmal Police Station, the DSP said.

Police investigation has revealed that Suna was active in the Boudh–Sonepur route interstate ganja smuggling network. He was allegedly closely associated with smugglers and supplying ganja in exchange for firearms.

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