Man who chopped off Mohali youth’s fingers arrested

Four days after the CIA staff of Mohali police nabbed two of the three accused who brutally chopped off fingers of a 24-year-old youth in Barmajra village, Balongi, on February 8, police nabbed two more men, including the main accused, on Wednesday.

They were identified as Yadvender Singh, 25, alias Ghoda, alias Vicky, of Dashmesh Nagar, Kharar, and Puneet Singh, 26, alias Gola, alias Harry, of Patiala. Both were arrested from Mohali.

An illegal pistol, along with the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime, was recovered from Yadvendra, who according to police chopped off the fingers of the victim.

A Hyundai Verna car and illegal pistol were also recovered from Puneet, who police said was named in around 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and assault.

On February 26, police had nabbed two other accused — identified as Gaurav Sharma, alias Gauri, 24, of Barmajra and Tarun, 22, of Patiala — from Shambu toll plaza near Rajpura following a long chase from Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh.

All accused, according to the police, are members of the Bhupi Rana gang.

“Tarun was involved in the Madanpura Chowk firing incident, following which a case was registered at the Phase-1 police station on December 12, 2022. Other than this, all four accused were also involved in a firing incident at Jhill village in Patiala last month,” shared SSP Sandeep Garg.

SSP added that Gaurav’s brother Ravi was lodged in Patiala jail with Bhupi Rana.

“We will now investigate the accomplices of the accused who provided them weapons and harboured them post crime. More arrests are likely to be made in the case,” Garg said.

According to police, before their arrest on Saturday, the accused had been hiding in a rented accommodation in Kala Amb, nearly 80 km from Barmajra, with the help of their aides in the hill state.

According to police, Gaurav has been out for blood since the murder of his brother Bunty Sharma in Barmajra on August 16, 2022.

Bunty, a small-time money lender, was out to rescue a friend from some assailants, when he, too, was attacked with swords and bricks, leading to his death.

Gaurav is facing five criminal cases, including those of attempt to murder, assault and drugs. According to police, he was released on bail from Ambala jail just a few days before the crime.

In pursuance of vengeance, on February 8, he, along with his two accomplices, approached Hardip, who works as a driver, in Barmajra to trace his brother’s killers.

Claiming to be staff from the police’s CIA, they led him to a car, before forcibly taking him to a forest in Barmajra.

There, they beat up Hardip to reveal information about the men behind the murder of Gaurav’s brother. As he refused, one of the three men restrained him and another started filming, while the third chopped off his finger with a sharp-edged weapon, before fleeing in their car with his mobile phone.

Hardip underwent surgery for reattachment of the fingers at PGIMER, but it remained unsuccessful due to infection.