Man who said his cars were used in Mansukh Hiran case booked for forgery

A Virar builder, Mayuresh Raut, who had last month alleged that two of his vehicles may have been used in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, has now been booked in a cheating and forgery case by Tulinj police based on a complaint filed by assistant municipal commissioner of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) Pradeep Avdekar.

In the case against him, Raut is alleged to have forged the commencement certificate (CC) of a building developed by him at Vijay Nagar, Nallasopara (East), and sold the flats. The matter came to light when a person complained to VVMC on March 31, alleging that Raut had issued a fake CC to him. The civic body had issued a show-cause notice to Raut, but he purportedly did not respond to it.

“The CC issued to buyers were found to be fake and Raut has been booked for cheating and forgery under relevant sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the Maharashtra Town Planning Act. He’s not arrested yet,” said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Tulinj police.

Raut came in news on May 7, when he had claimed that two of his cars, a Mercedes Benz and Toyota Fortuner, were forcibly taken away from him in 2017 allegedly by two inspectors working with the then Thane Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Raut feared that his cars could have been used in Hiran’s murder.The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing Hiran’s murder recorded Raut’s statement in the case.