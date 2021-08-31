Mangalwar peth: Cluster development plan for on table for 17 slums

PUNE The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will consider a “cluster development” plan for 17 slums in the Mangalwar peth area.

SRA officials said that instead of various developers raising stand-alone buildings, the redevelopment project in the heart of the city would be taken on as a “cluster”.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is likely to hold a meeting regarding the redevelopment of these 17 slums with stakeholders in Pune on Friday.

“In Mangalwar peth there are many slums. That is a cluster sort of situation. The cluster development approach is suitable there. We are thinking of planned development which will include all of these slums,” said Rajendra Nimbalkar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

These 17 slums, housing approximately 2,500 families,

include the following postal addresses: 251 Mangalwar peth, Indiranagar; 230 Mangalwar peth, Kore plot, Gosavi Vasti and Kachi Mala.

“If this project picks up, then a huge area of the main city would be developed. Once this project goes ahead, it can be replicated in other areas as well,” said Nimbalkar.

Sadanand Shetty a developer of SRA schemes said collective efforts are needed to rehabilitate the slums in Mangalwar peth. “These slums are as old as 50-60 years. Slums have been located near the main road towards the Shivajinagar court. If the redevelopment plan is undertaken, then Mangalwar peth can be freed from slums. It is the main area in the city. Approximately 2,778 families are living in these areas. The deputy chief minister has promised a meeting regarding this. Hopefully, the development plan will start from here,” said Shetty.

In 2008-2016, SRA received 179 proposals for development. Post 2017, this number has drastically reduced. Rajendra Nimbalkar also insisted on the need of expediting SRA projects.

“There are multiple technical issues because of which the SRA projects get delayed. It requires serious attention from stakeholders such as the government, developers, and citizens of the city. Considering all these points, we have submitted a new SRA policy for approval to the state government, which will help to resolve these issues,” Nimbalkar said.