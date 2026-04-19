...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Manipur: 6 including 3 CRPF personnel injured; 5-day shutdown called

A large number of protestors marched towards Khwairamband Ima market and were blocked at several locations

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 02:39 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
Advertisement

Six persons, including three women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after a clash broke out between protestors and security forces during a torch rally held in Manipur’s Thangmeiband region in Imphal on Saturday, police said.

Protestors have blocked roads with wooden logs and burnt tyres. (PTI Photo)

A large number of protestors marched towards Khwairamband Ima market and were blocked at several locations. Confrontations broke out in Thangmeiband, Sagolband and Uripok areas of Imphal West.

Security forces lathi-charged, fired tear gas shells, mock bombs, rubber bullets, and live rounds to control the protestors, who retaliated by throwing stones and firing slingshots.

At least six people, including three CRPF personnel—Ritika Kumari, Santosh Kumari and Sancita Indra—were injured and taken to the nearby health care centre.

Following this, Meira Paibis (a collective of Meitei women) and several other civil bodies called for a five-day total shutdown effective from Sunday midnight.

Also Read: Ex-serviceman killed in suspected militant ambush in Manipur: Police

Several marketplaces have shut down, and security forces have been deployed. Protestors blocked roads with wooden logs and burned tyres.

Unrest in Manipur has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people since May 2023. It first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities and has since involved almost every group. 

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 6 including 3 CRPF personnel injured; 5-day shutdown called
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 6 including 3 CRPF personnel injured; 5-day shutdown called
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.